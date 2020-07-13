Czech Airlines Technics signs agreement with Finnair

Czech Airlines Technics (CSAT), an MRO provider, has signed a new Base Maintenance Agreement with Finnair, one of CSAT’s major customers within this division. The long-term co-operation contract was entered into for three years with an option for additional three years. CSAT will thus continue to provide base maintenance checks and repairs for the carrier’s Airbus A320 Family fleet at Václav Havel Airport Prague in the following period.

“Czech Airlines Technics has been Finnair’s MRO provider for more than ten years. Therefore, our employees are very experienced in the carrier’s aircraft type and special modifications previously performed. Thus, we will continue to provide high quality and on-time services during all base maintenance projects,” Pavel Hales, Chairman of the Czech Airlines Technics Board of Directors, said. “We are delighted that, thanks to this new contract, our great co-operation will continue in the following years.” Pavel Hales added.

CSAT engineers will provide base maintenance for Finnair’s Airbus A320 fleet in hangar F located at Václav Havel Airport Prague. The base maintenance agreement governs the complex performance of all planned checks and repairs with the possibility of additional modifications of the aircraft cabin.

“We have been very pleased to work with CSAT, who have a proven track record for quality and on-time performance. The new base maintenance agreement enables us to further develop our processes together and strengthen our co-operation, to ensure our narrow-body Airbus fleet is always reliable and safe for operations”, said Sampo Paukkeri, Head of Aircraft Maintenance at Finnair.

Last year, CSAT has successfully completed a two-year cabin modification and Wi-Fi network installation project for Finnair’s Airbus narrow-body aircraft. Throughout the course of the project, CSAT employees completed the cabin modification and connectivity installation on altogether 24 Finnair aircraft. As a result, all aircraft feature new cabin configurations and layout and Finnair customers can access internet complimentary on board during the flight. This was the industry’s first connectivity retrofit with the aircraft manufacturer, Airbus.

In 2019, the company processed over 120 base maintenance jobs on B737, A320 Family and ATR aircraft for all customers. Finnair, Transavia Airlines, Jet2.com, Austrian Airlines, Czech Airlines, Smartwings and NEOS are among the most important Czech Airlines Technics clients in the base maintenance division.

