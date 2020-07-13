Be Inspired: Morocco COVID-19 low but extends emergency

Morocco extended on Thursday an emergency decree until Aug. 10 in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Domestic travel has resumed, while borders are set to reopen on July 14 to nationals in addition to foreign residents and their families.

Be inspired is the national tourism slogan. It appears the country is taking this slogan seriously in not acting too fast in reopening, but allowing and encouraging domestic tourism.

15,745 overall cases but only 3,247 active cases of COViD-19 remain in this North African Country of 36,9 million people. Morocco reported 7 death per 1 million, and 426 cases per 1 million, which puts them on position 125, similar to Brunei.

TheMoroccon cabinet maintained the decree in force to allow for restoring lockdowns on a region-by-region basis depending on the coronavirus developments.

Since June 25 most of the economy reopened, allowing cafes, restaurants, sports clubs, and other services and entertainment businesses to resume activity at half capacity except in the provinces where infections remain higher such as Tangier, Marrakech and Safi.