Thailand MICE: Tourism Students Shine at Contest

Students from Assumption University’s MSME Business School returned victorious from the 2020 Thailand MICE Youth Challenge competition held July 9, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency, Bangkok. The Assumption University team created the Illuminate Music Festival, a hybrid MICE event (workshop + expo) and (concert + live stream), to compete against other team’s innovative ideas for MICE events. Each team needed to prepare a detailed business plan and a five-minute sales presentation. The Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management HTM team is named Illuminate: Nattapat Ruckworakijkul (Copter), Sirapob Jirngsaard (Mix), Atibordee Noichan (Tib), and Donlaya Kluaphid (Benz).

15 teams competed in the Thailand MICE Youth Challenge 2020 representing nine universities in Thailand. The first round consisted of student online presentations. Qualifying teams then participated in an online Q &A with the judges. Finally, six teams were invited to present their MICE idea to the judges during a live event at the Hyatt Regency. The winning teams will meet again in the fall of 2020 to compete in the AFECA (The Asian Federation of Exhibition & Convention Associations) Asia MICE Youth Challenge. Team leader, Nattapat Ruckworakijkul (Copter) expressed the sentiments of the team, saying “We really appreciate the opportunity to compete against such a great group of universities. We are grateful to the organizer and our beloved Ajarn, Dr. Scott, for this experience and for gently pushing us to do our best throughout the entire process.” While the students are justly proud of their achievement’s they know they must prepare to compete again with teams from Mahidol University International College and Kasetsart University, the other winning teams, at the AFECA Youth challenge in September 2020.

Dr. Scott first created the MICE course for the MSME Business School in 2006 and has coached over a dozen MSME Business School teams at national and international competitions. “I was lucky to have access through my membership in SKAL International and my graduate studies at Assumption University to learn from the leaders in the MICE industry.” Adding, “I am glad to see MICE studies becoming more popular in Thailand as students and faculty begin to understand the incredible world of MICE and event management.” The MSME Business School has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with TCEB to continue developing event management professionals.

Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau’s (TCEB) MICE Capabilities Development teamed with the Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA) and Mahidol University International College (MUIC) to organize this gathering of top university’s offering MICE and event management studies. TCEB’s MICE Capabilities Development department’s goal is to generate well-trained professionals who are capable of delivering international standards of service while exuding traditional Thai warmth and friendliness, inspiring a new generation of students to pursue a rewarding career in Thailand’s rapidly expanding MICE industry. The Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA) is a non-profit organization established in 1984 to help the growth of Thailand as a preferred destination for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE). TICA’s membership consists primarily of key players in the MICE industry.

#rebuildingtravel