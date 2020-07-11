Caribbean Airlines now requires passengers to wear face masks

Caribbean Airlines is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our customers and employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caribbean Airlines now requires all customers to wear a face mask/covering throughout their entire journey at all Caribbean Airlines touch-points from check-in at the airport, departure gate areas, jet-bridges and on-board the aircraft for the duration of the flight.

This requirement is compulsory. Refusal to comply, shall result in customers being denied boarding by the airline; except in the case of children under the age of 2 years, or adults who have a medical condition which prevents them from using a mask.

Any special exemptions would need to be endorsed by a medical practitioner and approved by Caribbean Airlines before travel.

