London Biggin Hill Airport launches Guide to Contactless Travel

With the lifting of quarantine restrictions today, London Biggin Hill Airport is launching a Guide to Contactless Travel, providing key information to new and returning business aviation users about how to fully benefit from flying by private jet.

The Guide highlights how business aviation supports a contactless travel experience at London Biggin Hill, with all potential touch points fully-sanitised and personal interactions kept to a minimum. The Guide also explains what a charter operator and broker is, and what happens when you fly via a private airport terminal.

Andy Patsalides, head of marketing, London Biggin Hill Airport, says: “Coronavirus has changed the way many people feel about travelling. For some, being close to other passengers will no longer be an option and they will be looking for alternative ways of getting around and reducing risk. Flying privately has many benefits, but the greatest is minimal contact with other people.

“For those who haven’t flown privately before, business aviation and business airports may seem complicated or out of reach. We’ve created this guide to give new and returning business aviation users enough information to make an insightful choice when they are making plans to travel.

“From no queues in the terminal, to our London Heli Shuttle service providing the fastest onward connection to the capital in only six minutes, we hope this resource will give assurance to anyone considering private aviation.”

London Biggin Hill Airport already has stringent hygiene measures in place and aircraft are fully cleaned and sanitised between flights. The airport has remained fully operational as part of the national transport infrastructure during the Covid-19 pandemic, supporting medical, cargo and repatriation flights.

