US Revokes Pakistan International Airlines Flights

Pakistan last month grounded almost a third of its pilots after discovering they may have falsified their qualifications, specifically Pakistan International Airlines.

Because of this, today, the U.S. Department of Transportation said it has revoked permission for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to conduct charter flights to the United States, citing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) concerns over Pakistani pilot certifications.

The information is contained in a revocation of special authorization dated July 1 provided by the department to Reuters.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency suspended PIA’s authorization to fly to the bloc for six months in a blow to the carrier’s operations.

Just 8 days ago, Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) authorization to fly to the European Union was suspended for six month by the block’s civil aviation safety authority.

The decision by the European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) was a heavy blow to the carrier’s operations, the airline said on Tuesday.

The EU safety agency said it took the action because of concerns about Pakistan’s ability to ensure compliance with international aviation standards at all times.

#rebuildingtravel