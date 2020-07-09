Aeromexico: Scheduled passenger capacity reduced by 86.9%

mm Harry S. JohnsonJuly 9, 2020 23:18
Aeromexico: Scheduled passenger capacity reduced by 86.9%

Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.  today reported June 2020 operational results.

  • Aeromexico’s capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs), decreased by 74.5% year-on-year. During June Aeromexico operated a total of 81 profitable charter cargo operations, which represented 48.0% of the capacity deployed. Scheduled passenger capacity reduced by 86.9%.
  • Grupo Aeromexico transported 243 thousand passengers in June; an 86.1% year-on-year decrease and an increase of 80.7% versus May 2020. International passenger numbers decreased by 95.7% compared to June 2019, while domestic passenger numbers decreased by 79.9% versus June 2019.
  • Demand, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs), decreased by 90.1%, year-on-year.
  • Aeromexico’s June load factor was 64.0%, a 21.0 p.p. decrease versus June 2019.
  • Grupo Aeroméxico announced on June 30th 2020 that it has started a voluntary process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the legislation of the United States of America, which will be carried out in an orderly manner while it continues operating and offering services to its customers with the same quality that characterizes it, contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for its operation. The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary operating adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.
 June   YTD June 
2020 2019  Var  2020 2019  Var 
 RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions) 
 Domestic 242 948 -74.4% 2,974 5,712 -47.9%
 International 123 2,732 -95.5% 6,455 15,249 -57.7%
 Total  365 3,681 -90.1% 9,430 20,962 -55.0%
 ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions) 
 Domestic 357 1,137 -68.6% 4,177 6,985 -40.2%
 International 748 3,196 -76.6% 10,029 18,279 -45.1%
 Total  1,105 4,334 -74.5% 14,206 25,264 -43.8%
 Load Factor (itinerary, %)  p.p. p.p.
 Domestic 67.9 83.4 -15.5 71.3 81.8 -10.5
 International 57.2 85.5 -28.3 75.4 83.4 -8.0
 Total  64.0 84.9 -21.0 74.1 83.0 -8.9
 Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands) 
 Domestic 214 1,062 -79.9% 3,223 6,453 -50.1%
 International 29 691 -95.7% 1,485 3,838 -61.3%
 Total  243 1,753 -86.1% 4,708 10,291 -54.3%

Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

#rebuildingtravel

CATEGORIES
NEWER POST
OLDER POST
Follow on Feedly