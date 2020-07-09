Aeromexico: Scheduled passenger capacity reduced by 86.9%
Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. today reported June 2020 operational results.
- Aeromexico’s capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs), decreased by 74.5% year-on-year. During June Aeromexico operated a total of 81 profitable charter cargo operations, which represented 48.0% of the capacity deployed. Scheduled passenger capacity reduced by 86.9%.
- Grupo Aeromexico transported 243 thousand passengers in June; an 86.1% year-on-year decrease and an increase of 80.7% versus May 2020. International passenger numbers decreased by 95.7% compared to June 2019, while domestic passenger numbers decreased by 79.9% versus June 2019.
- Demand, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs), decreased by 90.1%, year-on-year.
- Aeromexico’s June load factor was 64.0%, a 21.0 p.p. decrease versus June 2019.
- Grupo Aeroméxico announced on June 30th 2020 that it has started a voluntary process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the legislation of the United States of America, which will be carried out in an orderly manner while it continues operating and offering services to its customers with the same quality that characterizes it, contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for its operation. The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary operating adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.
|June
|YTD June
|2020
|2019
|Var
|2020
|2019
|Var
|RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)
|Domestic
|242
|948
|-74.4%
|2,974
|5,712
|-47.9%
|International
|123
|2,732
|-95.5%
|6,455
|15,249
|-57.7%
|Total
|365
|3,681
|-90.1%
|9,430
|20,962
|-55.0%
|ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)
|Domestic
|357
|1,137
|-68.6%
|4,177
|6,985
|-40.2%
|International
|748
|3,196
|-76.6%
|10,029
|18,279
|-45.1%
|Total
|1,105
|4,334
|-74.5%
|14,206
|25,264
|-43.8%
|Load Factor (itinerary, %)
|p.p.
|p.p.
|Domestic
|67.9
|83.4
|-15.5
|71.3
|81.8
|-10.5
|International
|57.2
|85.5
|-28.3
|75.4
|83.4
|-8.0
|Total
|64.0
|84.9
|-21.0
|74.1
|83.0
|-8.9
|Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)
|Domestic
|214
|1,062
|-79.9%
|3,223
|6,453
|-50.1%
|International
|29
|691
|-95.7%
|1,485
|3,838
|-61.3%
|Total
|243
|1,753
|-86.1%
|4,708
|10,291
|-54.3%
Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.
