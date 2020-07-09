Aeromexico: Scheduled passenger capacity reduced by 86.9%

Safer Travels, Resilience and Traveller Confidence A discussion on destinations re-opening their travel and tourism industry and how make it safe

Mayor of Honolulu administrating the oath for people to wear masks on Waikiki Beach Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell today administrated the oath by local teenagers. The Hawaii youngsters were on the way to Wai...

Emergency Meeting Rebuilding Travel This is a discussion with tourism experts from around the globe attending the emergency session on COVID-19 organized by ...

Project Hope Africa Press Conference 23 June 2020 Project Hope is an initiative by the African Tourism Board in response to COVID-19 and the impact of tourism on Africa. T...

rebuilding travel press conference rebuilding.travel is a grassroots organization leading a discussion on the future of the travel and tourism industry in 11...