Jamaica Christmas in July Tradeshow Goes Virtual

One hundred and eighty three (183) manufacturers and artisans, have capitalized on the opportunity to display their locally-made corporate gift items for assessment, as they seek to secure their spot among the exhibitors at the first-ever virtual staging of the Jamaica Christmas in July Tradeshow. The local producers all participated in the assessment process at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, over a three-day period, beginning on July 7, 2020.

Candidates were given an opportunity to present products to a panel of assessors, including representatives from the Ministry of Tourism; Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO); Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC); Bureau of Standards; Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA); Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) and Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO).

The items were judged based on design and aesthetics; functionality; pricing; cultural connection and use of local raw-material.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett outlined that: “Successful candidates must show evidence that their products have been made with materials sourced locally; with at least 70 percent of it locally manufactured or assembled. The products should also highlight strong Jamaican cultural influences and themes, ranked favorably in accordance with the guidelines stipulated.”

Products can be from the categories of fashion and accessories; the arts; processed foods; aromatherapy; and souvenirs, such as desktop solutions and décor. Following the assessment, an evaluation and final selection session will be conducted ahead of the main event, slated for July 23 at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel.

In keeping with social gathering restrictions, that have been introduced to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be hosted virtually, with only a small group of persons present at the venue. However, the public will be able to watch a 2-hour live stream of the event from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, hosted by Emprezz Golding and Christopher Daley, on the social media pages of all the partner entities.

The annual Christmas in July event is hosted by the Tourism Linkages Network of the Ministry of Tourism, in partnership with the JBDC, JMEA, JAMPRO and JHTA. It seeks to provide Jamaican producers of corporate gifts and souvenir products with the opportunity to access a key market segment, while adding uniqueness and creativity to product offerings.

