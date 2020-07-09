Star Alliance, SkyTeam and oneworld come together

The three global airline alliances, collectively representing over fifty percent of the world’s air traffic, have come together to highlight the measures airlines are adopting to assure the well-being of customers while travelling. Dear Travelers, a video by the three alliances, provides a look at what customers can expect on their journeys over the coming months as travel restrictions are slowly eased and the world starts to reopen.

Once customers are ready to fly, they can do so with confidence, assured that airlines and airports around the world are implementing enhanced hygiene and personal safety standards to mitigate risks to health.

oneworld CEO Rob Gurney said: “Safety has always been at the core of our member airlines’ operations and this will continue to be the case. With the additional health and well-being measures that have been implemented by our member airlines, and across the industry, customers can embark on their travel with confidence.”

Included in the measures that travelers will experience during their journey from check-in to their chosen destination are:

A requirement or recommendation for passengers and airline staff to wear face masks both at the airport and onboard, consistent with applicable public health guidelines

A safe airport environment with physical distancing in all required areas

Increased and intensified sanitation with a focus on high-touch areas, both on the ground and in the aircraft cabin

Hospital-grade high-efficiency air filters on board modern aircraft. Known as HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air), these filters extract 99.99% of particles and airborne contaminants

Kristin Colvile, SkyTeam’s CEO, said: “The safety and well-being of passengers and employees have always been our members’ number one priority. We have seen an incredible level of cooperation within the entire aviation community to implement multiple layers of protection around health and hygiene. Passengers can be assured that when they travel many actions have been taken to enhance their personal safety in the airport, and the air.”

Each of the three global alliances has recently announced initiatives that focus on a multi-layered approach to safe operations, meeting or exceeding the stringent measures recommended by health experts, regulators and leading industry bodies.

“We are pleased to have had the opportunity to work with multiple stakeholders in the industry to deliver, in unison, a message to provide peace of mind to customers that health and hygiene safety in air travel is front and centre in the industry’s agenda,” Jeffrey Goh, CEO of Star Alliance, emphasized. He added, “We are facing the biggest challenge in the history of our industry but we are equally determined to overcome it through measures that restore confidence in air travel, so that we can connect people and cultures across the world once again.”

