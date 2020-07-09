Pegasus Airlines resuming flights to Tel Aviv

Following the temporary suspension of flights as part of the restrictions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Pegasus Airlines flights to Tel Aviv are resuming.

The three-times weekly flights, which will restart on Wednesday 15 July 2020 between London Stansted Airport and Tel Aviv via Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen will depart on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays to Ben Gurion International Airport; whilst flights from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv to London Stansted Airport via Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

#rebuildingtravel