GVB Board selects Gutierrez & Perez to continue leading Guam Visitors Bureau

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) has announced that former Governor Carl T.C. Gutierrez will remain as GVB President and CEO, while Dr. Gerry Perez will continue serving as GVB Vice President. Both Gutierrez and Perez were initially appointed in May by the GVB Board of Directors as the Bureau’s interim leadership team. The board unanimously voted at their July 9th meeting that they will continue to lead GVB going forward.

“The Board of Directors is pleased that former Gov. Gutierrez and Dr. Perez have agreed to continue leading our tourism industry, especially as Guam moves forward with recovery efforts from COVID-19,” said GVB Board Chairman P. Sonny Ada. “Their combined years of leadership and industry experience is what we need now. I thank them for their commitment to GVB and to our island at this crucial time.”

Prior to GVB, Gutierrez was hand-selected by Governor Lou Leon Guerrero to be the Special Advisor for Economic Development, National, and International Affairs for the Government of Guam. He served two terms as Governor of Guam from 1995-2003.

“I want to thank Governor Leon Guerrero, Lt. Governor Tenorio and the GVB Board of Directors for this opportunity to rebuild our tourism industry and diversify our economic base,” said former Gov. Gutierrez. “I will continue to work with this administration and industry partners to retool and diversify our economy in the new normal of a post COVID-19 environment.”

Dr. Perez also brings a wealth of tourism knowledge and experience into the Bureau. He is an adjunct professor at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration. He was also president of DFS Guam and spent 23 years in travel retailing, business development, and destination marketing before serving as general manager of GVB from 2005-2011.

“Tourism is Guam’s largest ‘export’ industry and thousands of island residents work hard to deliver a unique destination experience,” said Perez. “I am honored to return to GVB and to be part of a dynamic and innovative team that is retooling tourism for the new paradigm of technology and health safety protocols.”