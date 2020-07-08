Anguilla Wins Best Island in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas

The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is pleased to announce that for the fourth consecutive year in a row, Anguilla is ranked No. 1 on the Travel + Leisure 2020 World’s Best Awards list of the Top Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas. Readers rated islands on the following characteristics: Natural attractions/beaches, activities/sights, restaurants/food, people/friendliness, value. Anguilla also ranked #7 on the Top 25 Islands in the World, the only Caribbean island to make the list.

“We are very proud to receive this Award for four years in a row — it is a tribute to the people of Anguilla and the extraordinary product that we offer,” declared the Hon. Haydn Hughes, Minister of Tourism for Anguilla. “Anguilla offers this amazing combination of truly spectacular beaches, fabulous cuisine, stunning boutique resorts and genuine hospitality, which keep our guests coming back year after year,” he continued.

In celebration of the 25th Anniversary, Travel + Leisure will host a global, social media “Toast + Post” that will run from July 8 when the winners are released through August 31. Readers and winners around the world are encouraged to TOAST – raise a glass to the very best in travel and then… POST – to take a photo or video of the moment and post it on social media, using the hashtags #TLToast and #TLWorldsBest along with their brands. Anguilla fans are encouraged to post on all the ATB’s social platforms using the Hashtag #MyAnguilla.

On Wednesday, July 8, at 5:00PM EST, the Hon. Haydn Hughes will join Jacqueline Gifford, Travel+ Leisure’s Editor in Chief, for an Instagram Live interview on @TravelandLeisure to officially kick off the celebration, one of only five winners invited to do so.

Each year, for the past 25 years, the readers of Travel + Leisure — the largest travel media brand in the United States, with an audience of 6.7 million — share their thoughts on destinations, hotels, resorts, spas, airlines, cruise lines, tour operators, rental-car agencies, and more in their annual survey. The full results and report about the awards can be viewed at www.travelandleisure.com/worldsbest .

For information on Anguilla, please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com ; follow on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial ; Instagram:

@Anguilla_Tourism ; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm ; Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.

About Anguilla

Tucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world.

Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from two major gateways: Puerto Rico and St. Martin, and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away.

Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Anguilla is Beyond Extraordinary.

More news about Anguilla.

#rebuildingtravel