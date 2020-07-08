Airbus: 36 commercial aircraft deliveries in June, versus 24 in May
Airbus delivered 36 commercial aircraft in June 2020, representing a slight increase compared to 24 in May and 14 in April and bringing the total for the first half of the year to 196 deliveries.
In H1 2020, Airbus booked a total of 298 net commercial aircraft orders. This compares to 389 aircraft in H1 2019.
The decrease reflects the COVID-19 crisis.
By aircraft type, a total of 11 A220s, 157 A320 Family, 5 A330s and 23 A350s were delivered in the first half of 2020.
|A300/A310
|A220/A320
|A330/A340/A350
|A380
|Total
|Total orders
|816
|16214
|3125
|251
|20406
|Total deliveries
|816
|9520
|2244
|242
|12822
|Aircraft in fleet
|293
|9016
|2034
