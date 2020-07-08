Airbus: 36 commercial aircraft deliveries in June, versus 24 in May

Airbus delivered 36 commercial aircraft in June 2020, representing a slight increase compared to 24 in May and 14 in April and bringing the total for the first half of the year to 196 deliveries.

In H1 2020, Airbus booked a total of 298 net commercial aircraft orders. This compares to 389 aircraft in H1 2019.

The decrease reflects the COVID-19 crisis.

By aircraft type, a total of 11 A220s, 157 A320 Family, 5 A330s and 23 A350s were delivered in the first half of 2020.

A300/A310 A220/A320 A330/A340/A350 A380 Total Total orders 816 16214 3125 251 20406 Total deliveries 816 9520 2244 242 12822 Aircraft in fleet 293 9016 2034

