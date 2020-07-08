Ethiopian Airlines announces resumption of regular service

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest airline, is resuming service to Dubai further to the ending of the lock-down and its opening for leisure travelers as of July 8, 2020. Djibouti has also announced that it will end lock-down on 17th of July. As a result, Ethiopian will resume normal service to Djibouti on the 17th of July.

These resumptions will bring the total number of destinations to be served by Ethiopian with enhanced safety measures to 40. As countries continue to open-up their airports for passenger arrival, Ethiopian will announce list of these destinations in due course.

Esteemed Customers are kindly informed that face masks will be mandatory for travel and are requested to satisfy destination entry requirements such as health certificates and fill health declaration forms if required. Up to date destination entry requirements can be found on Ethiopian Airlines website.

As countries continue to open their borders and relax travel restrictions, Ethiopian is ready to increase frequencies to accommodate the demand by focusing on the well-being of customers and staff. Ethiopian is happy to welcome back business and leisure travelers to these destinations.

