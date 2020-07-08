Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to launch UAE-Egypt flights on July 14

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will launch direct flights connecting Abu Dhabi with Alexandria and Sohag in Egypt on July 14. The inaugural flight will take off from Abu Dhabi to Alexandria on July 14 followed by flights to Sohag the next day. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will start its operations with two Airbus A320 aircraft based in Abu Dhabi International Airport offering the same value-added product and services provided by Air Arabia across its hubs. The customer journey has also been upgraded adhering to all local and international guidelines set in place to ensure safety protocols and health measures are always met.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said, “This joint venture between Etihad and Air Arabia will offer greater convenience and direct access to the UAE’s thriving capital for new markets worldwide, beginning with two key Egyptian routes, and expanding in time. Abu Dhabi has earned itself an exceptional reputation for business and leisure travel alike, and we look forward to seeing the emirate continue to prosper as the current global situation improves and markets begin to reopen.”

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, “While the global aviation sector continues to witness unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic, this step is a testament to the strength of the UAE aviation sector and our commitment to its long-term prospects”.

He continued, “Egypt is a key travel market and the launch of the first flights reflects our focus on supporting commercial and trade ties between both nations while providing our customers with a new value-for-money option to travel between both countries. Abu Dhabi is a major travel and tourism hub and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will further serve this vision by positioning Abu Dhabi as a key hub in the region for low-cost travel.”

