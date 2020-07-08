Dusit International offers free Dubai hotel rooms to victims of COVID-19 crisis

Two upscale properties in Dubai under the management of Dusit International – namely dusitD2 Kenz Hotel, Dubai, and Dusit Princess Residences Dubai Marina – have launched a joint CSR initiative – called dusitD2 for Humanity – to offer one-month of complimentary accommodation to four individuals or families whose lives have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Introduced on 1 July 2020 on dusitD2 Kenz Hotel’s official Facebook page (@dusitD2Dubai), the initiative is open to the general public in Dubai who can nominate themselves, or others, through a video explaining their situation.

Video submissions are to be made via direct message on Facebook or Instagram, and are required to address two key questions – 1. Why is one month’s accommodation required? And 2. How does the intended recipient plan to develop themselves or help the community during the month of their stay?

All videos will be reviewed by dusitD2 Kenz Hotel Dubai’s Community Relations Committee. Recipients of the accommodation will be announced in batches between July – August 2020.

“Whether someone has lost their job, is awaiting a repatriation flight, is having difficulty paying rent, or just needs some additional support, we want to help,” said Mr Bassam Zakaria, Cluster General Manager, dusitD2 Kenz Hotel, Dubai, and Dusit Princess Residences Dubai Marina. “We have been operating in the UAE for several years now, and we want to take this opportunity to support the efforts of the government and give back to the community that has given us so much. Now is the time to help each other, and we are very happy to do our part by allocating rooms and apartments to the dusitD2 for Humanity project.”

Located in Barsha Heights, next to the Internet City Metro Station, the upscale, 327-key dusitD2 Kenz Hotel, Dubai offers easy access to Dubai’s Internet City, Media City and the Marina, and is also well-connected to the World Trade Centre, and both the Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

Dusit Princess Residences Dubai Marina, meanwhile, is located on the boardwalk of Dubai Marina, and features a collection of spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments within easy reach of the beach and all of the city’s main attractions.

