Moscow Sheremetyevo’s International Terminal returns to full operations July 27

Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport‘s international terminal—Terminal D—will resume full operations at 00:00 Moscow time on July 27, 2020.

The trains of the inter-terminal crossing (ITC) of Sheremetyevo Airport will resume operations on July 15 to shuttle passengers, employees and visitors throughout the airport complex.

Sheremetyevo Airport is resuming international air travel with appropriate precautions designed to protect the health and ensure the safety of passengers and guests. Measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection are being implemented at Sheremetyevo Airport in accordance with the guidelines and recommendations of state agencies and the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare.

