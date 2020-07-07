Delta Air Lines flight forced to make emergency landing at JFK

Delta flight en route from Palm Beach, Florida to New York’s LaGuardia Airport changed course out of an “abundance of caution,” a Delta spokesperson later said.

The pilots reported problems with the navigation equipment, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the plane landed safely at John F Kennedy International Airport on Monday night.

Photos circulating on social media show that the aircraft’s front end had partially caved in. The nose cone protects an airliner’s radar equipment, which may explain the pilots’ discovery of a loss of performance.

It is not known what exactly caused the huge dent, but the airline initially said it could be the result of a bird strike. Later, it added that hail could also have inflicted the damage. The FAA is investigating the incident.

#rebuildingtravel