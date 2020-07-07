3 people killed, dozens wounded in Czech passenger train collision

Czech authorities said that two passenger trains collided in west Czech Republic, killing three people and injuring dozens.

“Two passenger trains collided head-to-head near the village of Pernink, preliminary reports suggest there are around 20 wounded people and three were killed,” spokesperson for the joint corps of rescuers and firefighters said.

“Some of the victims have serious injuries. Medical workers, rescuers and firefighters are heading to the scene of the accident.”

According to the spokesperson, the trains were travelling on the same rail track due to reasons yet unknown.

The official confirmed that the trains involved in collision were the international regional trains travelling between Czech Republic’s Karlovy Vary and Germany’s Johanngeorgenstadt in Saxony. Czech TV clarified that the wounded people (up to 30 people) will be transported to a regional hospital near Karlovy Vary.

