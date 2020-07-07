10 strategies that 25 leading airlines use to increase passenger confidence

New survey of 25 of the world’s leading airlines in June 2020 has identified 10 key strategies that are boosting traveler confidence during the pandemic.

Spray and wipe disinfecting: The passenger cabins of the world’s airline fleet should be sparkling clean after all the spray-wipe-repeat activity promised by airlines. Without exception, carriers describe a cleaning regimen occurring before flights and becoming more robust during overnight stops.

The passenger cabins of the world’s airline fleet should be sparkling clean after all the spray-wipe-repeat activity promised by airlines. Without exception, carriers describe a cleaning regimen occurring before flights and becoming more robust during overnight stops. Electrostatic antiviral spraying: This method, widely used by US-based airlines, dispenses disinfectant with a mild positive electrical charge. The small particles are then attracted to cabin surfaces as these have a natural neutral or negative charge. It’s a very effective method to coat every surface such as overhead bins, seats, air nozzles and light controls, and tray tables.

This method, widely used by US-based airlines, dispenses disinfectant with a mild positive electrical charge. The small particles are then attracted to cabin surfaces as these have a natural neutral or negative charge. It’s a very effective method to coat every surface such as overhead bins, seats, air nozzles and light controls, and tray tables. Face covering required: All airlines in the survey, with the exception of Qantas, require passengers to wear face coverings. Air France, as a result of home government regulation, requires passengers to upgrade to surgical masks.

All airlines in the survey, with the exception of Qantas, require passengers to wear face coverings. Air France, as a result of home government regulation, requires passengers to upgrade to surgical masks. Care kits for travellers : Items provided free of charge to passengers may include some or all of these elements: face mask, sanitizing wipes, and sanitizing liquid.

: Items provided free of charge to passengers may include some or all of these elements: face mask, sanitizing wipes, and sanitizing liquid. Temperature check required: It’s difficult to discern from airline websites if these checks are administered by an airline (such as Air Canada and Frontier) or by airport authorities, especially at major hub locations.

It’s difficult to discern from airline websites if these checks are administered by an airline (such as Air Canada and Frontier) or by airport authorities, especially at major hub locations. Cabin baggage restrictions (CB): Airlines restrict carry-on bags to create a safer and less congested boarding and deplaning process.

Airlines restrict carry-on bags to create a safer and less congested boarding and deplaning process. Hand sanitizer (HS): The table reflects airlines that indicate the availability of hand sanitizer in gate areas and on aircraft.

The table reflects airlines that indicate the availability of hand sanitizer in gate areas and on aircraft. Middle seat kept empty (MS)

Protective equipment for cabin crew (PE): Beyond the provision of a higher quality mask, some airlines provide cabin crew with clear face shields or goggles, and plastic blouses/aprons.

Beyond the provision of a higher quality mask, some airlines provide cabin crew with clear face shields or goggles, and plastic blouses/aprons. Spraying or fogging disinfectant (SD)

The table below displays the results of a review of 25 leading network airlines and low-cost carriers grouped by global region.

#rebuildingtravel