Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to enter Nepal and Bhutan, expands in India

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts today unveiled plans to open its first hotels in Nepal and Bhutan, while also announcing the recent opening of the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Dwarka—the first Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham hotel in India.

All three hotels are part of Wyndham’s larger efforts to significantly expand its footprint across the Indian subcontinent and are complemented by additional properties in the region that either recently opened or are slated to open over the next nine months. Wyndham is currently one of the largest international hotel companies in India.

Nikhil Sharma, area director, Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts said, “Over the last few years, Bhutan and Nepal have seen a steady increase in tourism, making them ideal destinations for us to expand into. What’s more, they perfectly complement the opportunity and uptick of the midscale market in India, which we’ve strengthened today with the introduction of our Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham brand. As the Indian subcontinent continues making waves in the hospitality industry, Wyndham remains laser focused on tapping into its key markets and fulfilling our mission of making hotel travel possible for all.”

Upcoming hotel openings include:

Ramada by Wyndham Valley Thimpu (Bhutan)

Marking Wyndham’s arrival into Bhutan, the Ramada® by Wyndham Valley Thimpu will offer 41 spacious rooms, including many with panoramic views of the magnificent Himalayas. Tucked in the Thimpu valley by the free-flowing Raidāk River, its location will provide easy access to special events at the Tasichho Dzong, the giant statue of Buddha Dordenma, and the sacred Memorial Chorten site. The hotel is expected to open in March 2021.

Wyndham’s first entry in the Himalayan kingdom of Nepal, the Ramada Encore by Wyndham Kathmandu Thamel is situated in the Thamel district in the capital city of Kathmandu, which has been the centre of the tourist industry for over four decades. The hotel will offer 90 tastefully furnished guest rooms with a range of amenities to make for a comfortable stay and a rooftop with a scenic view of the city. The hotel is expected to open in August 2020.

Spread across one acre of land, the Ramada by Wyndham Mussoorie Mall Road will offer 45 rooms all with key necessities for guests to enjoy their time. The hotel will be located at one of the most admired hill station destinations in Northern India, also referred to as the Queen of the Hills, popular amongst leisure as well as business travellers. The hotel is expected to open later this month.

Recent 2020 openings include: