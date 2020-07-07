Powerful quake strikes Indonesia off the coast of Java

Powerful earthquake has struck Indonesia off the coast of Java today.

The 6.6 magnitude undersea quake was felt at 9.54 AEST, about 150 kilometers north of Semarang City in the central region of Indonesia’s main island.

The United States Geological Survey is reporting the quake’s depth at 528.7km.

Preliminary Report Magnitude 6.6 Date-Time · 6 Jul 2020 22:54:47 UTC · 7 Jul 2020 05:54:47 near epicenter Location 5.637S 110.678E Depth 528 km Distances · 93.8 km (58.2 mi) N of Batang, Indonesia · 99.2 km (61.5 mi) N of Mlonggo, Indonesia · 108.1 km (67.0 mi) NNW of Tayu, Indonesia · 117.4 km (72.8 mi) N of Pecangaan, Indonesia · 152.7 km (94.7 mi) N of Semarang, Indonesia Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 8.3 km; Vertical 6.4 km Parameters Nph = 126; Dmin = 158.1 km; Rmss = 0.92 seconds; Gp = 20°

#rebuildingtravel