Powerful quake strikes Indonesia off the coast of Java
Powerful earthquake has struck Indonesia off the coast of Java today.
The 6.6 magnitude undersea quake was felt at 9.54 AEST, about 150 kilometers north of Semarang City in the central region of Indonesia’s main island.
The United States Geological Survey is reporting the quake’s depth at 528.7km.
|Preliminary Report
|Magnitude
|6.6
|Date-Time
|· 6 Jul 2020 22:54:47 UTC
· 7 Jul 2020 05:54:47 near epicenter
|Location
|5.637S 110.678E
|Depth
|528 km
|Distances
|· 93.8 km (58.2 mi) N of Batang, Indonesia
· 99.2 km (61.5 mi) N of Mlonggo, Indonesia
· 108.1 km (67.0 mi) NNW of Tayu, Indonesia
· 117.4 km (72.8 mi) N of Pecangaan, Indonesia
· 152.7 km (94.7 mi) N of Semarang, Indonesia
|Location Uncertainty
|Horizontal: 8.3 km; Vertical 6.4 km
|Parameters
|Nph = 126; Dmin = 158.1 km; Rmss = 0.92 seconds; Gp = 20°
