ASUR Airport Group: June passenger traffic down almost 90%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR), an international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for June 2020 decreased 89.7% when compared to June 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 90.4% in Mexico, 75.9% in Puerto Rico and 99.8% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between June 1 through June 30, 2020 and from June 1 through June 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary June % Chg Year to date % Chg 2019 2020 2019 2020 Mexico 2,887,405 278,443 (90.4) 17,450,634 8,524,880 (51.1) Domestic Traffic 1,419,994 229,108 (83.9) 7,897,876 3,974,470 (49.7) International Traffic 1,467,411 49,335 (96.6) 9,552,758 4,550,410 (52.4) San Juan, Puerto Rico 888,007 214,008 (75.9) 4,717,808 2,542,116 (46.1) Domestic Traffic 779,040 211,203 (72.9) 4,216,167 2,332,728 (44.7) International Traffic 108,967 2,805 (97.4) 501,641 209,388 (58.3) Colombia 1,036,748 2,544 (99.8) 5,614,966 2,675,050 (52.4) Domestic Traffic 859,643 1,292 (99.8) 4,757,830 2,274,472 (52.2) International Traffic 177,105 1,252 (99.3) 857,136 400,578 (53.3) Total Traffic 4,812,160 494,995 (89.7) 27,783,408 13,742,046 (50.5) Domestic Traffic 3,058,677 441,603 (85.6) 16,871,873 8,581,670 (49.1) International Traffic 1,753,483 53,392 (97.0) 10,911,535 5,160,376 (52.7)

As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight restrictions, to date. In Puerto Rico, the FAA has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR’s subsidiary Aerostar, and that all passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. As a result, the LMM airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes. Mexico and/or the United States may issue flight restrictions similar to those issued in other parts of the world, which would cause a significant further reduction in ASUR’s operations.

In addition, Decree 439, issued by the Government of Colombia on March 20, 2020, suspended all incoming international flights, including connecting flights in Colombia, for 30 days, starting March 23, 2020. Moreover, Decree 457, issued on March 22, 2020, mandated preventive isolation as well as the suspension of domestic air travel in Colombia from March 25 to April 13, 2020. On April 8, 2020, Decree 531 suspended domestic air travel starting April 13 until April 27, 2020. This order was subsequently extended in several instances through July 1, 2020, with the exception of humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure.

The Colombian Government resumed domestic flights in July, 2020, starting with pilot tests for domestic routes between cities with a low level of contagion. The government also delegated to the municipal administrations the power to request to the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Transport and the Aerocivil (aeronautical authority in Colombia), the approval to resume domestic flights, with both municipalities required to agree in order to restart such flights. As of today, the Rionegro (MDE) and Medellin (EOH) airports have not yet resumed domestic flights. Recently, the government also announced that Colombia’s airports will reopen to international flights on September 1, 2020.

Mexico Passenger Traffic June % Chg Year to date % Chg 2019 2020 2019 2020 Domestic Traffic 1,419,994 229,108 (83.9) 7,897,876 3,974,470 (49.7) CUN Cancun 781,998 131,001 (83.2) 4,219,050 2,033,084 (51.8) CZM Cozumel 18,770 387 (97.9) 98,229 38,287 (61.0) HUX Huatulco 67,364 2,568 (96.2) 369,708 151,212 (59.1) MID Merida 210,980 30,645 (85.5) 1,228,490 646,982 (47.3) MTT Minatitlan 12,122 2,037 (83.2) 70,619 33,684 (52.3) OAX Oaxaca 81,471 13,206 (83.8) 467,244 288,964 (38.2) TAP Tapachula 30,743 10,433 (66.1) 180,920 120,804 (33.2) VER Veracruz 116,455 19,501 (83.3) 671,981 348,226 (48.2) VSA Villahermosa 100,091 19,330 (80.7) 591,635 313,227 (47.1) International Traffic 1,467,411 49,335 (96.6) 9,552,758 4,550,410 (52.4) CUN Cancun 1,400,407 44,418 (96.8) 8,995,343 4,209,900 (53.2) CZM Cozumel 26,475 1,812 (93.2) 229,186 130,601 (43.0) HUX Huatulco 3,374 95 (97.2) 101,068 77,397 (23.4) MID Merida 16,394 1,393 (91.5) 106,672 62,754 (41.2) MTT Minatitlan 690 12 (98.3) 3,725 1,955 (47.5) OAX Oaxaca 11,570 178 (98.5) 68,157 40,433 (40.7) TAP Tapachula 1,214 134 (89.0) 6,370 3,680 (42.2) VER Veracruz 5,622 197 (96.5) 32,406 15,965 (50.7) VSA Villahermosa 1,665 1,096 (34.2) 9,831 7,725 (21.4) Traffic Total Mexico 2,887,405 278,443 (90.4) 17,450,634 8,524,880 (51.1) CUN Cancun 2,182,405 175,419 (92.0) 13,214,393 6,242,984 (52.8) CZM Cozumel 45,245 2,199 (95.1) 327,415 168,888 (48.4) HUX Huatulco 70,738 2,663 (96.2) 470,776 228,609 (51.4) MID Merida 227,374 32,038 (85.9) 1,335,162 709,736 (46.8) MTT Minatitlan 12,812 2,049 (84.0) 74,344 35,639 (52.1) OAX Oaxaca 93,041 13,384 (85.6) 535,401 329,397 (38.5) TAP Tapachula 31,957 10,567 (66.9) 187,290 124,484 (33.5) VER Veracruz 122,077 19,698 (83.9) 704,387 364,191 (48.3) VSA Villahermosa 101,756 20,426 (79.9) 601,466 320,952 (46.6) US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM) June % Chg Year to date % Chg 2019 2020 2019 2020 SJU Total 888,007 214,008 (75.9) 4,717,808 2,542,116 (46.1) Domestic Traffic 779,040 211,203 (72.9) 4,216,167 2,332,728 (44.7) International Traffic 108,967 2,805 (97.4) 501,641 209,388 (58.3) Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan June % Chg Year to date % Chg 2019 2020 2019 2020 Domestic Traffic 859,643 1,292 (99.8) 4,757,830 2,274,472 (52.2) MDE Rionegro 627,764 345 (99.9) 3,445,225 1,623,659 (52.9) EOH Medellin 90,404 536 (99.4) 509,668 243,648 (52.2) MTR Monteria 81,985 155 (99.8) 472,767 259,634 (45.1) APO Carepa 18,862 72 (99.6) 104,357 50,493 (51.6) UIB Quibdo 32,905 178 (99.5) 180,079 83,763 (53.5) CZU Corozal 7,723 6 (99.9) 45,734 13,275 (71.0) International Traffic 177,105 1,252 (99.3) 857,136 400,578 (53.3) MDE Rionegro 177,105 1,252 (99.3) 857,136 400,578 (53.3) EOH Medellin – – – – MTR Monteria – – – – APO Carepa – – – – UIB Quibdo – – – – CZU Corozal – – – – Traffic Total Colombia 1,036,748 2,544 (99.8) 5,614,966 2,675,050 (52.4) MDE Rionegro 804,869 1,597 (99.8) 4,302,361 2,024,237 (53.0) EOH Medellin 90,404 536 (99.4) 509,668 243,648 (52.2) MTR Monteria 81,985 155 (99.8) 472,767 259,634 (45.1) APO Carepa 18,862 72 (99.6) 104,357 50,493 (51.6) UIB Quibdo 32,905 178 (99.5) 180,079 83,763 (53.5) CZU Corozal 7,723 6 (99.9) 45,734 13,275 (71.0)

#rebuildingtravel