ASUR Airport Group: June passenger traffic down almost 90%
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR), an international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for June 2020 decreased 89.7% when compared to June 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 90.4% in Mexico, 75.9% in Puerto Rico and 99.8% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
This announcement reflects comparisons between June 1 through June 30, 2020 and from June 1 through June 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
|Passenger Traffic
Summary
|June
|% Chg
|Year to date
|% Chg
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|Mexico
|2,887,405
|278,443
|(90.4)
|17,450,634
|8,524,880
|(51.1)
|Domestic Traffic
|1,419,994
|229,108
|(83.9)
|7,897,876
|3,974,470
|(49.7)
|International Traffic
|1,467,411
|49,335
|(96.6)
|9,552,758
|4,550,410
|(52.4)
|San Juan, Puerto Rico
|888,007
|214,008
|(75.9)
|4,717,808
|2,542,116
|(46.1)
|Domestic Traffic
|779,040
|211,203
|(72.9)
|4,216,167
|2,332,728
|(44.7)
|International Traffic
|108,967
|2,805
|(97.4)
|501,641
|209,388
|(58.3)
|Colombia
|1,036,748
|2,544
|(99.8)
|5,614,966
|2,675,050
|(52.4)
|Domestic Traffic
|859,643
|1,292
|(99.8)
|4,757,830
|2,274,472
|(52.2)
|International Traffic
|177,105
|1,252
|(99.3)
|857,136
|400,578
|(53.3)
|Total Traffic
|4,812,160
|494,995
|(89.7)
|27,783,408
|13,742,046
|(50.5)
|Domestic Traffic
|3,058,677
|441,603
|(85.6)
|16,871,873
|8,581,670
|(49.1)
|International Traffic
|1,753,483
|53,392
|(97.0)
|10,911,535
|5,160,376
|(52.7)
As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight restrictions, to date. In Puerto Rico, the FAA has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR’s subsidiary Aerostar, and that all passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. As a result, the LMM airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes. Mexico and/or the United States may issue flight restrictions similar to those issued in other parts of the world, which would cause a significant further reduction in ASUR’s operations.
In addition, Decree 439, issued by the Government of Colombia on March 20, 2020, suspended all incoming international flights, including connecting flights in Colombia, for 30 days, starting March 23, 2020. Moreover, Decree 457, issued on March 22, 2020, mandated preventive isolation as well as the suspension of domestic air travel in Colombia from March 25 to April 13, 2020. On April 8, 2020, Decree 531 suspended domestic air travel starting April 13 until April 27, 2020. This order was subsequently extended in several instances through July 1, 2020, with the exception of humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure.
The Colombian Government resumed domestic flights in July, 2020, starting with pilot tests for domestic routes between cities with a low level of contagion. The government also delegated to the municipal administrations the power to request to the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Transport and the Aerocivil (aeronautical authority in Colombia), the approval to resume domestic flights, with both municipalities required to agree in order to restart such flights. As of today, the Rionegro (MDE) and Medellin (EOH) airports have not yet resumed domestic flights. Recently, the government also announced that Colombia’s airports will reopen to international flights on September 1, 2020.
|Mexico Passenger Traffic
|June
|% Chg
|Year to date
|% Chg
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|Domestic Traffic
|1,419,994
|229,108
|(83.9)
|7,897,876
|3,974,470
|(49.7)
|CUN
|Cancun
|781,998
|131,001
|(83.2)
|4,219,050
|2,033,084
|(51.8)
|CZM
|Cozumel
|18,770
|387
|(97.9)
|98,229
|38,287
|(61.0)
|HUX
|Huatulco
|67,364
|2,568
|(96.2)
|369,708
|151,212
|(59.1)
|MID
|Merida
|210,980
|30,645
|(85.5)
|1,228,490
|646,982
|(47.3)
|MTT
|Minatitlan
|12,122
|2,037
|(83.2)
|70,619
|33,684
|(52.3)
|OAX
|Oaxaca
|81,471
|13,206
|(83.8)
|467,244
|288,964
|(38.2)
|TAP
|Tapachula
|30,743
|10,433
|(66.1)
|180,920
|120,804
|(33.2)
|VER
|Veracruz
|116,455
|19,501
|(83.3)
|671,981
|348,226
|(48.2)
|VSA
|Villahermosa
|100,091
|19,330
|(80.7)
|591,635
|313,227
|(47.1)
|International
Traffic
|1,467,411
|49,335
|(96.6)
|9,552,758
|4,550,410
|(52.4)
|CUN
|Cancun
|1,400,407
|44,418
|(96.8)
|8,995,343
|4,209,900
|(53.2)
|CZM
|Cozumel
|26,475
|1,812
|(93.2)
|229,186
|130,601
|(43.0)
|HUX
|Huatulco
|3,374
|95
|(97.2)
|101,068
|77,397
|(23.4)
|MID
|Merida
|16,394
|1,393
|(91.5)
|106,672
|62,754
|(41.2)
|MTT
|Minatitlan
|690
|12
|(98.3)
|3,725
|1,955
|(47.5)
|OAX
|Oaxaca
|11,570
|178
|(98.5)
|68,157
|40,433
|(40.7)
|TAP
|Tapachula
|1,214
|134
|(89.0)
|6,370
|3,680
|(42.2)
|VER
|Veracruz
|5,622
|197
|(96.5)
|32,406
|15,965
|(50.7)
|VSA
|Villahermosa
|1,665
|1,096
|(34.2)
|9,831
|7,725
|(21.4)
|Traffic Total
Mexico
|2,887,405
|278,443
|(90.4)
|17,450,634
|8,524,880
|(51.1)
|CUN
|Cancun
|2,182,405
|175,419
|(92.0)
|13,214,393
|6,242,984
|(52.8)
|CZM
|Cozumel
|45,245
|2,199
|(95.1)
|327,415
|168,888
|(48.4)
|HUX
|Huatulco
|70,738
|2,663
|(96.2)
|470,776
|228,609
|(51.4)
|MID
|Merida
|227,374
|32,038
|(85.9)
|1,335,162
|709,736
|(46.8)
|MTT
|Minatitlan
|12,812
|2,049
|(84.0)
|74,344
|35,639
|(52.1)
|OAX
|Oaxaca
|93,041
|13,384
|(85.6)
|535,401
|329,397
|(38.5)
|TAP
|Tapachula
|31,957
|10,567
|(66.9)
|187,290
|124,484
|(33.5)
|VER
|Veracruz
|122,077
|19,698
|(83.9)
|704,387
|364,191
|(48.3)
|VSA
|Villahermosa
|101,756
|20,426
|(79.9)
|601,466
|320,952
|(46.6)
|
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
|June
|% Chg
|Year to date
|% Chg
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|SJU Total
|888,007
|214,008
|(75.9)
|4,717,808
|2,542,116
|(46.1)
|Domestic Traffic
|779,040
|211,203
|(72.9)
|4,216,167
|2,332,728
|(44.7)
|International Traffic
|108,967
|2,805
|(97.4)
|501,641
|209,388
|(58.3)
|Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
|June
|% Chg
|Year to date
|% Chg
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|Domestic Traffic
|859,643
|1,292
|(99.8)
|4,757,830
|2,274,472
|(52.2)
|MDE
|Rionegro
|627,764
|345
|(99.9)
|3,445,225
|1,623,659
|(52.9)
|EOH
|Medellin
|90,404
|536
|(99.4)
|509,668
|243,648
|(52.2)
|MTR
|Monteria
|81,985
|155
|(99.8)
|472,767
|259,634
|(45.1)
|APO
|Carepa
|18,862
|72
|(99.6)
|104,357
|50,493
|(51.6)
|UIB
|Quibdo
|32,905
|178
|(99.5)
|180,079
|83,763
|(53.5)
|CZU
|Corozal
|7,723
|6
|(99.9)
|45,734
|13,275
|(71.0)
|International
Traffic
|177,105
|1,252
|(99.3)
|857,136
|400,578
|(53.3)
|MDE
|Rionegro
|177,105
|1,252
|(99.3)
|857,136
|400,578
|(53.3)
|EOH
|Medellin
|–
|–
|–
|–
|MTR
|Monteria
|–
|–
|–
|–
|APO
|Carepa
|–
|–
|–
|–
|UIB
|Quibdo
|–
|–
|–
|–
|CZU
|Corozal
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Traffic Total Colombia
|1,036,748
|2,544
|(99.8)
|5,614,966
|2,675,050
|(52.4)
|MDE
|Rionegro
|804,869
|1,597
|(99.8)
|4,302,361
|2,024,237
|(53.0)
|EOH
|Medellin
|90,404
|536
|(99.4)
|509,668
|243,648
|(52.2)
|MTR
|Monteria
|81,985
|155
|(99.8)
|472,767
|259,634
|(45.1)
|APO
|Carepa
|18,862
|72
|(99.6)
|104,357
|50,493
|(51.6)
|UIB
|Quibdo
|32,905
|178
|(99.5)
|180,079
|83,763
|(53.5)
|CZU
|Corozal
|7,723
|6
|(99.9)
|45,734
|13,275
|(71.0)