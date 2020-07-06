Commercial flights to be welcomed to Seychelles in August 2020

The holiday destination confirmed the authorization for commercial flights to enter Seychelles as of August 1, 2020.

The new lift in air travel restrictions on the destination comes an indication of the successful progression of the implementation of the first phase of movement restrictions effective as of June 1, 2020.

As the destination tops holiday’s searches in the region, the availability of flights comes at an opportune time for visitors planning to find a peaceful and picturesque vacation.

It is with the aim of ensuring the safety of visitors travelling to Seychelles for a holiday and the local population that a new series of guidelines has been issued by the Public Health Authority in Seychelles and the Tourism Stakeholders.

The guidelines, which has been meticulously discussed by all the different parties within the Seychelles tourism industry, encompasses various information relating to travelling to Seychelles and the requirements for same to happen under the new normal.

The document, which also includes the list of countries, has been made available on the department of tourism website since Friday July 3, 2020 and can be accessed via the following link:

http://tourism.gov.sc/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Seychelles-Visitor-Travel-Advisory.pdf

Prominent points of the documents are highlighted below:

The following information emphasized Testing

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding the flight to Seychelles remains mandatory for all visitors.

Passengers boarding from medium risk countries are expected to conduct a PCR test within 72 hours of travel while passengers boarding from low risk countries are required to submit to an antigen test within 72 hours of travel.

Airlines companies are strongly advised not to board any passengers or crew who are symptomatic of COVID-19.

Any passenger who arrives in Seychelles without this proof will be turned back on the same aircraft.

Entry screening will be done upon arrival starting with completion of the health check form, symptomatic check, temperature scanning.

Visitors may be required to undergo a rapid antigen test.

It is compulsory for all visitors to provide travel insurance coverage.

Reservation and Stay

Visitors planning on a holiday in Seychelles are encouraged to book their accommodation and leisure activities through licensed tourism service providers that have been certified by the Public Health Authority.

Upon disembarking in Seychelles all visitors will be required to provide proof of accommodation in an approved establishment for the entire period of stay and must show booking vouchers at the Immigration desk.

In order to ensure safety of their visitors local service providers are expected to intensify their vigilance and hygiene measures within their premises and while providing their services.

Daily monitoring by designated Health and Safety officers in accommodation facilities for the first 14 days after arrival of a guest.

Local service provides will be required to keep a trackable movement log of their guests for the first 14 days after arrival of a holiday in Seychelles.

