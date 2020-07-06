Strong 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Yap in Micronesia

Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor July 6, 2020 19:17
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit the State of Yap in the Federated States of Micronesia today, July 6, 2020, at 18:16:19 UTC.

The quake happened in ocean waters with the nearest destination being 255 kilometers away.

There have been no reports of damages or injuries.

Distances:

  • 254.8 km (158.0 mi) N of Fais, Micronesia
  • 364.2 km (225.8 mi) NE of Colonia, Micronesia
  • 517.5 km (320.8 mi) WSW of Tamuning, Guam
  • 517.5 km (320.8 mi) WSW of Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Village, Guam
  • 518.2 km (321.3 mi) WSW of Mangilao Village, Guam
