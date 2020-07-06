UK flights will be allowed into Greece mid-July

As Greece is trying to salvage its tourist season, Greek authorities announced today that commercial flights from the UK will be allowed into the country starting on July 15.

Restrictions on commercial flights from European Union states to two largest Greek airports were lifted on June 15, and for the remaining airports on July 1. However, the country had maintained a ban on fellow EU member Sweden and former member Britain, as well as several other countries with large COVID-19 caseloads.

“In cooperation with the British government, and following advice of experts, the government announces the resumption of direct flights from the United Kingdom to all airports of the country from July 15,” Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

The government is still monitoring the situation with coronavirus in Sweden. Greece has managed to contain the pandemic to 3,519 infections since it reported its first case in February.