List of countries allowed to visit the United Kingdom, and list of countries not allowed

If you like to visit the United Kingdom you should better look at the list of countries allowed to do so without having to lock yourself into a hotel room for two weeks. The good news is if you are from any of the 14 British Overseas Territories you are exempt.

If you are from the United States, Canada, and much of Central or South America, Africa, the Middle East and most of Asia, Sweden Portugal, and Russia- you better postpone your trip until the U.K. will change policies based on COVID-19 virus threats.

Arrivals are exempt from quarantine if they arrive in England from:

Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Croatia, Curaçao, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominica, Faroe Islands, Fiji, Finland, France, French Polynesia, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malta, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Réunion, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, South Korea, Spain, St Barthélemy, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Pierre and Miquelon, Switzerland, Taiwan, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Vatican City, Vietnam.