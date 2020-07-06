African hotel pipeline remains resilient despite unprecedented challenges

Without registration, you can read one non-premium article every hour.

The African hospitality investment experts, Wayne Troughton shared unique insights in the first ‘Virtual Hotel Club’ held in early July, a dynamic and informal Pan-African platform for hospitality industry stakeholders to the way forward within the industry at this time of crisis. Data was gathered from a survey that covered 14 regional and international operators active in the African hotel space (covering 41 hotel brands and 219 projects currently under development). These included the likes of Hilton Worldwide, Marriot International, Radisson Hotel Group and Accor Hotels, amongst others. According to Trou