Domestic Tourism boom expected for New Zealand with renewed Auckland- Invercargill air service

Invercargill is a city near the southern tip of New Zealand’s South Island. It’s a gateway to wilderness areas including Stewart Island, with its Rakiura Track. Queens Park features flower displays and sports facilities. In town, Bill Richardson Transport World features a vast collection of vintage automobiles. To the southeast, Waituna Lagoon is home to abundant birdlife and trout populations.

Air New Zealand will finally resume its A320 service between Auckland and Invercargill on Monday afternoon.

The service, which first launched in August 2019, will land in the North Island at 12:40 pm with the return departing Invercargill at 1:25 pm. Moving forward, the service will operate on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

The resumption is another significant moment as the airline rebuilds its network towards its target of getting back to 55 percent capacity in August.

Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt said it’s “crucial” to the country’s economic recovery that people begin to resume exploring the nation.

Air New Zealand also resumed services on its Wellington-Invercargill route on Sunday, with one daily Q300 return service.

In June, Australian Aviation reported how Air New Zealand will offer more capacity on its Auckland-Queenstown route during the July school holidays next month than it did last year.

The announcement was in addition to a more general increase in domestic capacity on a number of routes, including flights to and from Auckland to Wellington, Dunedin and Queenstown, Wellington to Christchurch and Dunedin and Queenstown.

Air New Zealand’s head of tourism, Reuben Levermore, said, “When we initially launched the jet service last year, we couldn’t have asked for a more enthusiastic response from the Southland community who know full well the value of a direct connection to our country’s largest city and international gateway.

“Equally, there’s never been a better time for Aucklanders to experience some iconic New Zealand destinations and experiences such as Stewart Island, Fiordland, the Catlins coast, or Invercargill’s transport mecca.”