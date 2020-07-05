Is Walt Disney World endangering children and parents when reopening in Orlando?

How safe can this be? Social Distancing, masks, and hygiene will be the key to reopening Disney? This week, happy children and their parents can flood the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, again. It will take 3-4 weeks to show results on how safe this experiment will be. What is the legal liability Disney may be facing later?

Ignoring record numbers of new infections in the State of Florida, Disney is the latest major travel and tourism attraction ignoring obvious realities. The company is planning to proceed with opening its park in Orlando, Florida. Disney was not available for comments when eTurboNews reached out.

Disney announced that the Magic Kingdom and the Animal Kingdom will reopen Saturday and EPCOT and Hollywood Studios will reopen on July 15.