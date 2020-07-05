Is Walt Disney World endangering children and parents when reopening in Orlando?

How safe can this be? Social Distancing, masks, and hygiene will be the key to reopening Disney? This week, happy children and their parents can flood the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, again. It will take 3-4 weeks to show results on how safe this experiment will be. What is the legal liability Disney may be facing later?
Ignoring record numbers of new infections in the State of Florida, Disney is the latest major travel and tourism attraction ignoring obvious realities. The company is planning to proceed with opening its park in Orlando, Florida. Disney was not available for comments when eTurboNews reached out.
Disney announced that the Magic Kingdom and the Animal Kingdom will reopen Saturday and EPCOT and Hollywood Studios will reopen on July 15.
Guests must make reservations to attend the parks. Reservations will be made using a My Disney Experience account with a valid theme park ticket or annual pass linked to the account. Hotel reservations should also be linked to it beforehand. For now, guests will only be allowed to select one park per day. Disney said they hope to bring back the multi-park tickets in 2021.
In addition, the report stated it will implement temperature checks at the gate. Anyone in a party who has a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be admitted along with the rest of their party.
All guests over the age of 2 will be required to wear a face-covering at all times except when dining or swimming. The resort is encouraging guests to bring their own masks. Cast members will also have to wear a mask.
The parks will operate under reduced capacity, and social distancing will be enforced. There will also be enhanced cleaning procedures throughout, as well as hand sanitizing stations.