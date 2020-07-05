Red Rock Resort President Richard Haskins died

Red Rock Resorts and Station Casinos in Las Vegas announced Saturday afternoon that its president died earlier in the day in a watercraft incident in Michigan.

Red Rock Resorts issued the following statement:

It is with profound sadness that we announce that Richard J. Haskins, President of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. and Station Casinos LLC, died today in a watercraft accident while vacationing in Michigan. The entire Station Casinos family mourns this loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team, and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to the Haskins family.”

“The Board of Directors expects to make further announcements regarding its plan of succession in the coming days.”

Frank Fertitta, III, CEO, and Chairman of the Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Board of Directors, issued the following statement on behalf of the Company and Board of Directors:

“Words cannot express what Rich has meant to the Company and to me in the 25 years he has been with Station Casinos. He was a trusted advisor, a brilliant strategist, a steady hand in good times and in bad and most important – a friend to all. It is very hard to imagine Station Casinos being the Company it is today without Rich. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his children, his family, and his loved ones.”