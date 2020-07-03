OTDYKH Leisure 2020 Moscow Expo will take place as scheduled

After months of stringent measures of the international community to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the OTDYKH exhibition will be the first tourism event in Russia and eventually worldwide to open its door to travel industry professionals. Thus, providing a unique opportunity of direct communication with partners and clients. At the same time the exhibition organizer Euroexpo is committed to provide a high level of hygiene standards to ensure the safety of the exhibitors and visitors.

For the first time ever, Partners can choose one of three packages which will allow them to present to a remote audience. The packages on offer are Essential, Standard and Premium. The packages include initiatives designed to engage the widest audience possible, including broadcasting the event online, an online exhibition catalogue, advertising both in print and online.

The Komi Republic lies to the west of the picturesque Ural Mountains and to the north-east of the East European Plain. It is perhaps best known for the Virgin Komi forests which is not only the largest virgin forest in Europe, but in 1995 became the first natural UNESCO World Heritage Site in Russia. Information on all of the regions’ top tourist attractions will be available at their exhibition stand.

In other exciting news, The Altai Republic will be exhibiting for the first time, and the Altai Krai will be returning after several years’ absence from the expo. 30 other Russian regions have confirmed to be exhibiting so far, including the Leningrad region which has doubled the size of its stand from 25 to 50 m2, and The Republic of Bashkortostan which has also increased to 50 m2, the biggest stand it has ever booked.

