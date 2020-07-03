2020 San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show postponed till 2021

Amid COVID-19 concerns, The San Francisco Fleet Week Association announced today that the Air Show Presented by United, which was scheduled for October 9 – 11, 2020, has been officially postponed to October 8 – 10, 2021 with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as the headlining act.

“While we are disappointed to not have an air show in 2020, we can only look forward,” said Jim Breen, President of The Air Show Network, the production company for the Air Show. “The 2021 Air Show will be the 40th Anniversary of San Francisco Fleet Week and we are committed to making it the best one yet.”

“Other non-air show events for Fleet Week 2020 are being reviewed with the Navy as we work to develop programming appropriate to the COVID-19 conditions. However, with the enormity of the Air Show Presented by United, the safety of fans, performers and all of the event organizers is our top priority,” adds Lewis Loeven, Executive Director of San Francisco Fleet Week. “We feel confident that this was the best decision to make and we look forward to welcoming back the Blue Angels to the Bay Area next year.”

Tickets purchased for the 2020 Air Show will be honored at the 2021 Air Show.

