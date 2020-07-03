Centara moves ahead with more hotel re-openings in July as travel business rebounds

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, announces the reopening of eight hotels on 1 and 3 July 2020 in key destinations around Thailand as the government continues to ease travel restrictions nationwide.

The seven hotels and resorts ready to offer a warm welcome back to travellers on 1 July include: Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok; Centra by Centara Government Complex Hotel & Convention Centre Chaeng Watthana; Khum Phaya Resort & Spa, Centara Boutique Collection; Centara Hotel & Convention Centre Udon Thani; Centara Hotel Hat Yai; Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi and COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach. Additionally, Centara Azure Hotel Pattaya will re-open on 3 July.

All the hotels are reopening with the Centara Complete Care hygiene and social distancing programme fully in place to ensure guests experience the most comfortable, safe, new normal stay possible, post Covid-19. As business and leisure travellers return to Centara properties they can stay confident with the 12-point action plan which provides complete reassurance to guests, covering social distancing, health, hygiene, and enhanced sanitisation through the entire guest journey.

These newly re-opened hotels add to the lineup of appealing Centara stays already available to domestic travellers eager to get away on short staycations and getaways. Centara Grand at CentralWorld, the group’s flagship property has remained open throughout the pandemic to provide support to healthcare heroes, whilst many other hotels outside of Bangkok are also already enjoying welcoming guests such as: Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya; Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien; Centara Sonrisa Residences & Suites Sriracha; Centara Q Rayong; Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas Trat and Centara Tropicana Koh Chang.

Domestic tourism confidence has helped Centara achieve occupancy rates of up to 100% at weekends, reflecting the robust local travel market which is leading the travel rebound. A number of Centara hotels and resorts in international destinations with low infection rates are also currently operating, including Centara Sandy Beach Resort Danang; Centara Ceysands Resort & Spa Sri Lanka, Centara West Bay Residences & Suites Doha and Centara Muscat Hotel Oman.

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 77 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises seven brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara, Centara Residences & Suites and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centres and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travellers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty programme, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

