Hawaiian Airlines Positive COVID-19 Tests: 8 Employees

Airlines spokesman Alex Da Silva reported today that Hawaiian Airlines positive COVID-19 tests of employees consisted of 2 flight attendant trainers and 6 flight attendants who were undergoing training at the airline’s Honolulu headquarters. After the training, the employees started to feel ill, and Da Silva said the source of the infection is still being investigated.

Alex said: “We are supporting our team members in their recovery, helping contact anyone who may have been at risk of exposure, and reinforcing our office protocols to keep our employees safe.

“Only one flight attendant worked one flight last week, prior to developing symptoms. We have provided information about each case to public health agencies to support any notification they deem necessary.”

The new cases at Hawaiian Airlines come as the carrier prepares to resume most of its U.S. mainland routes and increase its neighbor island schedule. Hawaiian had significantly reduced its service amid declining travel demand from COVID-19 fears and tourism lockdowns, which began in Hawaii about mid-March and even earlier for some of the international destinations that the airline serves.

Some Hawaii residents and lawmakers are anxious about the possibility that the second wave of coronavirus cases will come with the broader reopening of travel. However, others, especially members of the visitor industry, hope that safe travel may resume promptly so the state can begin to heal from the dire economic consequences of halting tourism.

Hawaiian’s decision to add more service follows Gov. David Ige’s announcement last week that starting Aug. 1 the state would allow passengers with approved negative COVID-19 tests taken within 72 hours of their trip to Hawaii may bypass the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for out-of-state passengers. The out-of-state quarantine runs through July 31 and is expected to be extended for those without approved negative coronavirus tests.

