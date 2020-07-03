Wait before booking your Hawaii vacation. New regulations may be in the pipeline

When asked by eTurboNew Honolulu County Mayor Kirk Caldwell indicated he would consider a delay in allowing visitors from the US Mainland to arrive in Honolulu without a quarantine requirement also after August 1. Just a week ago the reopening of the Hawaii Tourism Industry after August 1 was announced.

“There is no yes or no answer at this time. If we continue to see an upward in the number of infections in regions where Hawaii gets the bulk of our visitors from, I cannot imagine Governor Ige or my fellow mayors would hesitate to move the day up before allowing visitors from the rest of our country to our shores. Today the United States counted for 54,328 additional Coronavirus infection and 625 people lost their lives. ”

In the meantime, all the hotels and the Hawaii Tourism Authority are working hard to reopen the Hawaii tourism economy safely after August 1. As a matter of fact, it appears arrival numbers are already steadily going up even though the quarantine order for Hawaii is still in place until July 31.

Today 2,424 people arrived at Hawaii airports, including tourists and returning residents. Will all 2424 passengers really observe a 2-week mandatory quarantine order? Judging at the number of people at Waikiki Beach, this may be questionable.

Also Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell today announced a new city and county of Honolulu emergency regulation for everyone to always wear masks when outside their residence or hotel. The mayor explained: “If you get a cup of coffee, wear your mask in the hallway and you can take it off again when you return at your desk.”

The city of Honolulu is working with the Hawaii Tourism Authority to educate arriving visitors, that they are required by law to protect Hawaii’s local communities and protect themselves in wearing a face covering when outside their rooms, offices, or homes.

Caldwell explained “No one expects you to wear a mask when breathing deep in a gym during your exercise, but when you wait at a machine, wear your mask.

Not wearing a mask in the county of Honolulu means a class 2 misdemeanor and a $5000 fine. Caldwell said he counts on everyone to work together before Honolulu Police Department gets involved. Wearing a mask means to keep us safe!

Europe and Asia had locked the doors to American visitors due to the alarming increase of COVID-19.

Today also Hawaii recorded 20 more new cases, what is a record. However comparing this to 54,328 new infections in the rest of the United States, the Aloha State has the lowest rate of illnesses and death anywhere in the U.S.

Today 625 Americans died on Coronavirus. This is the same number of passengers you find on 2 sold out wide-body airliners.

Rebuilding.travel founder Juergen Steinmetz, who is a long time Hawaii resident applauded mayor Caldwell in his leadership and goal to protect Hawaii and its essential visitors industry from COVID-19