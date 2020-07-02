Japanese Ambassador Pays Farewell Courtesy Call on Minister Bartlett

The Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Hiromasa Yamazaki, (seen left in the photo) on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, paid a farewell courtesy call on Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices.

During the meeting, Minister Bartlett thanked the Ambassador for his contribution in strengthening relations between Jamaica and Japan. He also presented him with a token of appreciation.

Ambassador Yamazaki, who was appointed as Japan’s top diplomatic representative in Jamaica in 2017, is slated to conclude his tour of duty shortly.

