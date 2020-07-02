Wizz Air inaugurates base in Larnaka Airport

Hermes Airports and Wizz Air inaugurated the base of the airline in Cyprus and welcomed the first two of the three aircraft that will be based at Larnaka Airport. This is a positive development which will further enhance the connectivity of the country with the operation of 36 routes in 20 countries.

The welcoming of the flights at Larnaka Airport was made with consecutive water arch salutations whilst the passengers were greeted received welcoming gifts from Hermes Airports, so that they can take a piece of Cyprus back with them.

The Senior Manager Aviation Development and Communication of Hermes Airports Maria Kouroupi welcomed the Chief Marketing Officer of Wizz Air Ms. Zsuzsa Poos to Cyprus.

Yesterday, the airline operated 20 flights, 10 arrivals and 10 departures, 6 of which were base flights to Athens, Thessaloniki, and Copenhagen (3 arrivals and 3 departures).

During the first week (1-7 July 2020) 134 will be operated by Wizz Air (67 arrivals and 67 departures), out of which 42 where base flights (21 arrivals and 21 departures).

The below table includes the base routes from Cyprus

Base routes starting as of July 1, 2020 Base routes starting as of August 1, 2020 Athens, Thessaloniki (Greece) Heraklion (Greece) Copenhagen (Denmark) Paris Beauvais (France) Dortmund, Memmingen, Karlsruhe (Germany) Eindhoven (Netherlands) Billund (Denmark) Prague (Czech Republic) Wroclaw (Poland) Gstaad (Poland) Turku (Finland) Salzburg (Austria) Suceava (Romania)

The table below includes the rest of the flight schedule of the airline from Cyprus:

Routes Countries Vienna Austria Sofia, Varna Bulgaria Skopje North Macedonia Cluj, Iasi, Bacau* *The route starts in November Romania Belgrade Serbia Budapest, Debrecen Hungary Kiev, Lviv Ukraine Krakow, Katowice, Warsaw Poland Kutaisi Georgia Vilnius Lithuania London Luton United Kingdom Chisinau Moldavia Yerevan Armenia

#rebuildingtravel