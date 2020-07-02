Centara donates 10,000 room nights to medical heroes

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, continues its support of the country’s medical workers with the launch of its “10,000 Thanks” campaign dedicated to the heroes working tirelessly for the wellbeing of the people.

As a token of heartfelt gratitude for the healthcare heroes in the ongoing fight against COVID-19, Centara is donating 10,000 room nights for doctors and nurses to enjoy a complimentary one-night stay for two guests at any Centara Hotels & Resorts property in Thailand or overseas.

In recognition of their continuing hard work and the challenging circumstances in which doctors and nurses have been working, Centara is offering frontline medical staff across the country a chance to take a much-deserved break, completely free of charge, to recharge and reconnect with their loved ones.

“10,000 Thanks” can be redeemed across the group’s five existing brands – Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara, and COSI – in destinations across Thailand and overseas, including a number of resort destinations such as Pattaya, Hua Hin, Phuket, Krabi and Samui as well as urban destinations such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Udon Thani and Hat Yai.

The free night offer is reserved for medical front line professionals who are doctors and nurses with Thai nationality or currently residing in Thailand only.

Coinciding with Thailand’s lifting of all restrictions in July following months of phased re-opening, the “10,000 Thanks” offer can be booked between 1st July – 30th December 2020 for stays within the same period.

Centara is also extending appreciation to all other workers across the medical industry with an offer of 25% off every rate across the group’s entire portfolio spanning 18 destinations. “25 for heroes” bookings can be made on www.centarahotelsresorts.com between 1st July – 30th December 2020 with no restrictions on travel period.

The “10,000 Thanks” and “25 for heroes” medical personnel campaigns are the latest in a series of initiatives launched by Centara Hotels & Resorts to help communities and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since April 2020, the group has partnered with charities and government organisations to provide 1,500 food boxes to support at-risk communities, and offered hotel rooms in Centara Grand at CentralWorld and Centara Muscat Hotel Oman to host healthcare staff and people in need. Centara’s Help the Heroes’ campaign also aims to support those in need with donations going to the Chaipattana Covid-19 Aid Fund (and other pandemics) and Thai Red Cross Society.

“Thailand has not seen community transmission of COVID-19 for over a month now, and there’s no question of the importance the role our country’s healthcare heroes play in keeping us healthy and safe. As restrictions in the country start to ease, we invite doctors and nurses to enjoy a much-needed holiday on us, as a humble token of our immeasurable appreciation of their selfless efforts,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts.

For more information on the “10,000 Thanks” & “25 for heroes” campaign, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/10000thanks and https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/25-for-heroes/

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 77 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises seven brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara, Centara Residences & Suites and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centres and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travellers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty programme, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com

Facebook LinkedIn Instagram Twitter

#rebuildingtravel