Should Germans travel again to Africa?

The German Development Minister Gerd Müller (CSU) has asked Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) to review the travel restrictions imposed on African countries due to the corona pandemic.

Development Minister for Review of Africa Travel Restrictions for Germans to travel to Africa. “In Africa alone, 25 million people live from tourism, for example in Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Namibia or Kenya,” said Müller to the “Redaction Network Germany” . “If the countries have low infection rates and guarantee hygiene standards like those in Europe, there is no reason to cut them off from tourism.”

It is about millions of jobs, it is about cooks, cleaners and bus drivers, the minister said. “They all need the jobs to survive,” the CSU politician told the RND. He recalled that there was no short-time allowance or bridging allowances in developing countries. “People struggle to survive every day,” warned Müller.

Cuthbert Ncube, chairman of the African Tourism Board said: “We welcome German visitors in Africa with open arms. Kenya just yesterday implemented the Safe Travels stamp by WTTC. The African Tourism Board will work with African destinations and do anything possible to make German tourists feel welcome and safe.”