Renew, Refresh, Rejuvenate at Kiroro Resort, Hokkaido

Kiroro, a pristine gem in the heart of Hokkaido, is pleased to announce that it has re-opened for guests from July 1. After several months of preparation, Kiroro is delighted to welcome guests back with several promotions that highlight the resort’s ideal alpine location and outdoor recreation. With a spacious, secluded setting in the Yoichi mountains, Kiroro offers the perfect destination for travelers ready to enjoy fresh air, spectacular scenery, spacious environs and wellness experiences.

“After months of staying at home, we are delighted to welcome back guests to our beautiful alpine resort,” said Hirofumi Watanabe, Hotel General Manager Kiroro Resort. “With breathtaking mountain vistas, a variety of outdoor activities and thoughtful amenities, Kiroro is the ideal getaway for those seeking outdoor luxury, wellness and rejuvenation after a challenging spring.”

Nestled in the Yoichi mountains, Kiroro is an all-season alpine resort offering luxury accommodations, dining and shopping, a variety of outdoor recreational activities and world-class relaxation services. Over the past several months, Kiroro has been working to develop new hygiene and operations protocols that meet or exceed the new health guidelines and standards set by the local and national governments.

A Natural Setting for Health and Wellbeing

Summer in the Yoichi mountains brings with it opportunities for a variety of healthy outdoor activities, including access to hiking, cycling, waterfalls, tennis, park golf and outdoor dining. Kiroro offers guests a five-star nature experience, including packages and day trips that promote wellness and health. In addition, Kiroro village features a lively dining district with several restaurants and bars offering outdoor seating, perfect for social distancing. The lobby of The Tribute Portfolio hotel will also feature retail shops offering local Hokkaido fruits and vegetables.

Kiroro is offering a selection of promotions and dynamic packages including:

Kiroro Premium BBQ Package – Enjoy a fun outdoor BBQ featuring Hokkaido’s best seafood and meats grilled up and served with seasonal, local vegetables and sumptuous desserts. Available July 11 through August 31. Package includes overnight accommodations for up to two adults, breakfast, BBQ dinner and daily Onsen. Offered starting at JPY 13,252 per guest, additional guests are extra. BBQ only starts at JPY 4,800 (adults) and JPY3,300 (children).

Otaru Cruise – A day cruise through the Otaru Canal, rich with history and romance, complete with canapes and a cocktail. Offered through August 31 from JPY17,000 onwards, the package includes overnight accommodations, transport to/from Otaru Port, 90-min cruise journey with canapes and one beverage. For guests who purchase just the cruise journey, the package is available from JPY4,800 onwards for Kiroro resort guests and JPY 8,400 for non-staying guests.

Refresh Activity – Refresh and rejuvenate by exploring the beautiful outdoors of the Yoichi mountains with this getaway package that includes bike rental and a guided walking tour of the local waterfalls. Offered from July 23 – October 11, from JPY2,000 onwards, with activities including 1-hour bike rental and guided waterfall tour.

Kiroro Driving Guide Package – Explore unique road trips in Kita-Shari area, a new destination near Sapporo. A daytrip to Kita-Shari offers breathtaking coastal scenery, charming towns and villages, sake, whisky and wine tasting, and the renowned fresh seafood and produce from the region. The Kiroro Driving Guide Package recommends three main types of driving routes which caters to travelers who are looking for different ways to discover the beauty of Hokkaido’s coastline north of Shiribeshi. Guests can find a wide range of activities and scenery from the Kita-Shiri Driving Guidebook and plan a fruitful holiday with friends and family. Offered through November 11. Package includes overnight accommodations, Kita-Shari driving book, daily breakfast and daily Onsen. Offered starting at JPY 13,000.

Buy a 5 nights Ski package and receive a Season Pass for ski – Earn your way towards a Kiroro season ski package pass when you stay for five or more nights during ski season.

More packages can be found on www.kiroro.co.jp.

5-Star Mountain Resort Area

Kiroro offers a choice of high-end accommodations ranging from award-winning resort hotels to private, ski-to-door residences. Kiroro offers two hotels within the Marriott portfolio: Sheraton Hokkaido Kiroro Resort with 140 guestrooms and suites along with two restaurants right at the base of the slopes; and The Kiroro, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel with 281 guestrooms and suites offering mountain vistas from every room, world-class facilities and five dining options. The newly opened Yu Kiroro is an award-winning collection of exclusive ski-in/ski-out private residences at the base of the mountain. The freehold residences offer premium services, such as ski valet, a natural indoor-outdoor onsen, 24-hour concierge service, fitness center and lounge, and all-day dining.

The entire Kiroro Resort is connected by the Gateway Express combination gondola-chairlift that runs from the front of The Tribute Portfolio hotel and the new Yu Kiroro residences to the Sheraton Hokkaido Resort.

For more information and to book a visit, please visit www.kiroro.co.jp

About Kiroro Resort

Kiroro is a premier year-round resort destination in the heart of the Hokkaido, Japan. Originally known by ski aficionados for perfect powder, long ski seasons and short lift lines, Kiroro is emerging as a world-class resort and one of the best all-season destinations in Asia. With two five-star hotels and luxury ski-in ski out private residences, Kiroro is an ideal getaway vacation for families, couples and visitors of all ages. For more information about the resorts and experiences, visit www.kiroro.co.jp . For more information about Yu Kiroro private residences, visit www.yukiroro.com

