U.S. Travel strongly encourages mask use, healthy travel practices

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on the importance of mask wearing and adhering to healthy travel practices at the forefront of the Fourth of July holiday and throughout the summer travel season:

“While Americans move about certain regions of the country, we are keenly aware of the increase in cases as we head into the Fourth of July holiday weekend, traditionally a busy period for travel. The travel community strongly urges visitors and residents alike to wear masks and adhere to all healthy practices, such as physical distancing, frequent hand washing and remaining home if sick—no matter where you may be traveling in the country.

“A wealth of information from medical experts points to the value of mask wearing as a key tool in preventing the spread of infection. Health and safety are paramount to restarting travel and putting Americans back to work, and our industry’s recovery is contingent on businesses and travelers alike doing their part to ensure a healthy and safe travel experience for all along the journey.”

#rebuildingtravel