Alaska Airlines: Wear mask or else!

For the safety and health of everyone on board its flights, Alaska Airlines announced today that its flight attendants will be able to issue a final notice to any guest who repeatedly refuses to wear a mask or face covering.

With that warning – in the form of a yellow card handed to them – the guest’s travel will be reviewed and could be suspended for a period. It’s a decision that would not be made lightly.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America, providing essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, such as food, medicine, mail and e-commerce deliveries. With hubs in Seattle; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Anchorage, Alaska, the airline is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. With Alaska and its Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide.

#rebuildingtravel