Belize tourism prepares to welcome back visitors

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) last week launched a series of virtual training sessions on the new protocols for Hotels and Restaurants. The 535 tourism stakeholders were introduced to the new protocols which focus on enhanced hotel & restaurant cleaning practices, social interactions, workplace policies and standard operating procedures, while ensuring minimal impact on the guest experience.

As Belize’s tourism industry prepares to re-open, the health, safety, and well-being of the industry, it’s employees, the wider Belizean community, and our guests are more important than ever, as we mitigate the risk of COVID-19. Travelers’ expectations have changed; Belize is proactively adapting to meet these demands while fostering confidence in the cleanliness and safety of our hotels, restaurants and other amenities.

As a follow up to last week’s introductory webinars, further training for the entire industry will be conducted in the coming weeks, which will include specialized training for managers and front line workers in the effective implementation of these new protocols. The upcoming sessions will cover topics such as Program Management, Cleaning Guidelines, and Housekeeping and Laundry Guidelines. In addition, participants will be trained on how to detect COVID-19 symptoms and what to do if an employee or guest is displaying symptoms. All these are being done in anticipation of the reopening of Belize’s international airport, to ensure that the industry is well prepared to welcome back travelers.

