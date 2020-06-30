Greece must attract tourists to reboot its economy

Greece saw 35.3 million international arrivals in 2019 and was forecast to welcome 37.1 million arrivals in 2020 pre-COVID-19. However, the impact of COVID-19 has seen that projection fall to 24.3 million, according to the latest figures .

Nevertheless, TUI announced that the German market has been showing a significant rise in demand for holidays to Greece. This comes following the lifting of travel restrictions by the German Government. This will allow Greece to attract tourists in time for the usually busy summer period.

It is critical for Greece to attract tourists as it is a key pillar of the country’s economy. Germany is crucial for Greek tourism, not only because it sent 4 million tourists last year, but also because other major markets for Greece still have travel restrictions in place. Greece opening up for tourism will help the country to reboot a vital part of its economy.

In a recent COVID-19 Germany consumer survey, 59% of German respondents highlighted they are extremely or quite concerned about the pandemic. Despite lockdowns being eased and the tourism industry showing signs of recovery, people’s doubts about traveling are still apparent.

Greece must now promote to German tourists what the country has to offer. The survey highlighted that 73% of respondents stated that the quality of a product/service impacts their health and wellbeing. This provides an opportunity for Greek tourism companies to promote health and wellbeing activities such as spas, thus further aiding in the country’s recovery and boosting its destination image.

