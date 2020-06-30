Travelers can get tested for COVID-19 at Munich Airport
At Munich Airport, passengers have the opportunity to get tested for a possible infection with the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
The tests, which must be paid for, are provided by MediCare, a subsidiary of Flughafen München GmbH, at the airport’s medical center (Terminal 1, area E).
Anyone interested in taking a test must call the airport’s emergency room at 089/975-63399 in order to register.
The test results will be available four hours after the swabs have been taken.
