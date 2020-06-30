African Wildlife Foundation Donates Food Relief

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has received 15 tons of maize flour, 6 tons of beans, and 500 liters of cooking oil from the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) to support rangers to carry out their day-to-day duties amidst the COVID 19 pandemic that has seen a drop in revenue earning for UWA. The handover of these items happened at the Uganda Museum Kampala today, June 29, 2020.

While handing over the items on behalf of AWF to UWA’s Director of Conservation, John Makombo, Sudi Bamulesewa noted that the items were emergency items donated to ensure conservation work goes on unhindered by the current crisis. The African Wildlife Foundation was implementing its COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan in its priority landscapes to address conservation and socioeconomic issues. Some of the detailed activities under this include protected area patrols, canines program support, community livelihoods, community human wildlife conflict mitigation, and community awareness programs among many others.

John Makombo, the Director of Conservation, flanked by members of top management, thanked AWF for the great contributions made not only today but over time for the past 20 years. He noted that the organization has been one of their strongest partners and that the gesture will be a strong morale booster for the foot rangers who will be the beneficiaries. He said that the food will be put to good use and such support supplementary efforts will not go in vain. He also emphasized that as much as interest in game meat is on the rise, UWA is alert doing patrols and monitoring every pocket of the parks in order to rise to the challenge. He argued those with intentions to go illegally in the park to desist. The items received were immediately dispatched to the various conservation areas for distribution.

The donation comes 2 weeks after a popular silver back mountain gorilla known as Easily was speared to death by poachers in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park causing worldwide uproar.

