Rebuilding.travel appoints Aleksandra Gardasevic Slavuljica as its regional president for Balkan

Rebuilding.travel just appointed its first regional president. Aleksandra Gardasevic-Slavuljica, MBA from Montenegro was appointed as the organization’s regional president for the Balkan Region.

Aleksandra Gardasevic-Slavuljica is known to be a passionate, driven, and engaged leader to guarantee success to any business. She has extensive experience in executing a diverse range of marketing, corporate communication, and HR operations within fast-paced environments. She has a record of accomplishments in developing and leading more than 300 mass and niche market campaigns with an aim to increase brand awareness, capture new markets, and accelerate profit.

Alekasandra often demonstrated the ability to successfully handle crisis communication where corporate reputation was at risk. She delivered integrated marketing communication (IMC) for each solution.

Aleksandra has great experience in the following areas:

Airline Marketing and Corporate Communication (MARCOM)

Hospitality MARCOM

Medical & Beauty MARCOM

Integrated Marketing Communication

Mass and Niche Market Campaigns development and execution

Digital Marketing and Social Media

Brand and Corporate Identity

Crises Communication

Market Research and Analyses

Liaising with International Marketing, Creative & PR Agencies

International Media Relations

Customer Relationship Management

HR Strategic Planning & Executing

HR Coaching

Other: Leadership, International Business Development, Revenue Increase & Profit Optimization, Project Management, Procurement, Contract Negotiation, Governance Affairs, Education, NGO

She currently provides management consultancy for AGS Marketing in Montenegro with CRNA Gora Airways, the Government of Seychelles, Montenegro Airlines, and the ERA European Regions Airlines Association.

Aleksandra has a Master’s Degree and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration & Management Marketing, and HR. She speaks English, Montenegrin, Serbian, Croatian, Italian, and Russian.

Juergen Steinmetz, founder of rebuilding.travel, said: “We’re very pleased to work with Aleksandra on reaching out to the important Balkan Region of Europe. We’re excited to have Aleksandra on board of our young initiative.”

