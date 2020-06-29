First Buzz Digital Travel Expo raises the curtain

5 days, 24 hours, more than 600 exhibitors, top 50 keynote speakers – streaming in social media!

BUZZ has created a virtual meeting room where exhibitors can present their services and destinations, where buyers and sellers can meet virtually and hopefully start to get their businesses back on track again.

Prerequisite for exhibiting or visiting the expo is a BUZZ membership – this is, due to corona, free until further notice.

“BUZZ is a social network and communication platform for verified travel professionals; a place there travel people can promote, get contacts, find new opportunities, and offers. The community also offers platforms for FAM, Travel Industry Rate Trips, and a Marketplace. There is no connection to Google Analytics etc.”; Katja Larsen, the co-founder says.

Sometimes less is more! More quality – less quantity.

In these Webinar times BUZZ has focused on high-quality speakers which not only have a message; but who can communicate the message in an entertaining way.

Subjects like DMO strategies going forward, China Outbound, working with bloggers and influencers, engaging the LGBTQ segment, optimization of processes after COVID-19, airline outlook, etc. – there is even a provoking address with the title “A recovery is the last thing we need.

“If we after 5 days have helped a few colleagues with good ideas, we all have had some inspiring and entertaining days; we have reached our goal”; Katja continued.

More information on www.buzz.travel