Tayaran Jet Airline Ready for Take Off

The connections to Bologna from Catania, Palermo, and Comiso operated by Tayaran Jet, an Italian-owned Bulgarian carrier that has chosen the island as the center of its development project, will start on July 20.

The 3 Sicilian airports in particular will be connected to the Emilian capital with weekly frequencies from the Etna city 5 days a week from the Sicilian capital and twice a week from the Hyblean airport.

From Catania it will also be possible to fly to Rome (every day) and Sofia, twice a week.

“From today, it will be possible to book flights. We created Tayaran Jet 3 years ago, and over the years we have structured ourselves making a lot of investments. There is always talk of restarting, and we try to give a real signal, taking root in the territory and promoting it,” said the company’s Vice President Massimo La Pira, adding “This awareness has prompted Tayaran Jet’s partners to invest in Sicilian airports.”

“We want to connect Sicily with the continent and with Eastern Europe, and for this reason we are here ready to bet on it,” said the Country Manager for Italy, Gianfranco Cincotta.

